Deputies search for man who tried to kidnap 13-year-old Florida girl at school bus stop

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A girl in South Florida is safe at home after deputies said a man tried to kidnap her.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released security camera video of the attempted abduction.

Deputies said a man ran up behind her after she was dropped off at her school bus stop.

Investigators said the man grabbed the 13-year-old girl and tried to drag her away.

Fortunately, the girl put up a fight and got away.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on this incident to call 911.

