Disturbances in Caribbean could develop into next tropical systems

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring two areas of disturbance in the Caribbean.

A tropical depression or tropical storm could form over the next several days.

Forecast models have one disturbance moving west-northwest into the Gulf of Mexico.

Read: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

Water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are cooler now than at the peak of the hurricane season.

Nov 1 8AM EDT: We continue to monitor multiple areas for tropical development. In particular an area in the SW Caribbean has a high (70%) chance of development, a broad area of low pressure is expected to develop and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or… pic.twitter.com/LAcY7ybQz8 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 1, 2024

The cooler water and other factors will work against the strengthening of any system that forms.

Read: Federal officials issue warning over rise in fake hurricane help scams

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring another area near Puerto Rico that could show tropical formation.

The other system has a lower chance of formation, and it is forecast to move to the west and towards Cuba.

Read: Hurricane Milton ravaged one of the most popular areas for ‘snowbirds’ on Florida’s Gulf Coast

As of Friday morning, it’s unclear if either low-pressure area will impact Florida.

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues until the end of November.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group