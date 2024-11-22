Eustis man arrested for attacking children at a bus stop, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a Eustis man has been arrested Friday morning after allegedly attempting to run over children at a bus stop and attacking a middle school student.

Deputies received a call at 8:34 a.m. regarding a man attempting to run over teens at a bus stop in the area of Mills Street in Umatilla, then reported driving to another location and grabbing and attacking a female teen as she walked to the bus stop.

According to a news release, the suspect, Arthur Young attempted to run over three middle-school-aged teens as they waited at their bus stop.

A bystander intervened to protect the children, and Young drove away after unsuccessfully hitting the teens.

Deputies said Young saw a middle school girl walking to a bus stop on Church Street and hen allegedly exited his black Dodge Ram truck and, physically grabbed the middle school girl and attacked the girl, holding her down and attempting to choke her.

Nearby bystanders came to assist the girl, and one of them fired two gunshots as a warning to stop the attack, deputies said.

Young was held by bystanders until officers from the Umatilla Police Department arrives and arrested the 59-year-old Young.

The Sheriff’s Office said Young was arrested within minutes of receiving the initial call.

Young was arrested and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Young is being charged with aggravated assault, child abuse, and kidnapping.

