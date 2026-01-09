Family cookout turns deadly, leading to shooting of former Orlando officer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Newly publicized documents are revealing more details about the shooting of former Orlando Police Officer Dennis Turner on New Year’s Day.

Investigators were called out to a house on Kozart Street shortly before 7 p.m. to find Turner on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The arrest affidavit for the suspect, Turner’s father-in-law Jeffery London, said London was not invited to the family cookout taking place that night.

Investigators said London drove over to his Kozart Street home, parked, and walked over to Turner.

Family members said the two got into an argument before Turner walked away from London, who pulled out a gun and shot Turner.

As Turner crawled away, the witnesses said London stood over him and fired several more rounds.

They said London, then drove off.

His daughter – Turner’s wife – told investigators she was inside the house at the time. She said the couple had not spoken to London since Turner and London got into an argument in July.

The report did not say what the argument was about, only describing it as a family matter.

London is being held in the Orange County jail on no bond. He is scheduled to appear before a judge again by the end of January.

