FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Emergency Management announced Nov. 25 that it wants to hear from residents whose homes were damaged by recent flooding. Your report helps the county see the full picture and find the neighborhoods that still need help.

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“Resident reports provide valuable information that helps us understand the extent of flooding impacts across Flagler County,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We encourage anyone whose home sustained damage to take a few minutes to submit a report and include photos whenever possible.”

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How to report

Online: Complete the survey . You can also go here and select the Public Damage Assessment Tool.

. You can also go and select the Public Damage Assessment Tool. By phone: Call Flagler County Emergency Management at 386-313-4200.

Photos: Add them if you can. They make your report more useful.

One report per address: Please submit only one for each affected home.

Please note: This tool is for gathering information only. A report does not start individual recovery services. It also isn’t a request for assistance, an insurance claim or an application for disaster assistance benefits. If you need those, you will have to pursue them separately.

Stay informed. Follow @FlaglerEOC for recovery updates.

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