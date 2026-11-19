FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — All Flagler Schools campuses and district offices will close Friday, Nov. 20, because of the weather system affecting Central Florida, the district announced Thursday.

All extracurricular activities are also canceled Friday. Students and employees are scheduled to return Monday, Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving break.

Follow Channel 9’s live coverage of Central Florida flooding, closures and the latest forecast.

Thursday dismissal and activities remain scheduled

Thursday dismissal and after-school activities will proceed as scheduled, the district said. If an individual activity is canceled, its sponsor will contact families directly.

However, high school after-school activity buses will not operate Thursday. Families must arrange transportation for students participating in those activities.

Where families can find updates

The district said its closure decision was based on current conditions and anticipated impacts provided by Flagler County Emergency Management.

Families should monitor ParentSquare, FlaglerSchools.com and the district’s official social media accounts for additional announcements.

Read Channel 9’s coverage of Flagler County’s flooding concerns.

Brevard and Volusia public schools have also announced Friday closures:

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