Florida education department investigating teachers over social media comments on Charlie Kirk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s Department of Education is looking into teachers regarding social media comments made after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The investigation, overseen by Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas, examines teachers suspected of making disparaging remarks about Kirk’s death on social media.

“This is not a violation of free speech, it’s a necessary step to uphold the standards of the teaching profession and the safety of our schools,” said Kamoutsas.

Currently, at least seven local teachers are under investigation, with Osceola County reporting the highest number of cases.

In Marion County, policies prohibit employees, including teachers, from disrupting work harmony, which could be seen as including comments about Kirk’s assassination.

A teacher in Clay County faces four charges, including gross immorality, related to her comments about Charlie Kirk, and the state is working to revoke her teaching license.

The Florida Education Association voiced concern about the measures taken against teachers, highlighting the importance of due process.

Legal precedents indicate that disciplinary measures for social media comments depend on the content and its effect at the school.

These investigations could significantly impact educators throughout Florida, as the state assesses how to balance professional standards with free speech.

