Florida launches ‘Senior Shield’ task force to protect seniors from scams

OVIEDO, Fla. — Florida has launched a new task force named Senior Shield to combat scams targeting seniors, Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins announced at a news conference in Oviedo today.

The initiative aims to protect Americans over the age of 60, who lost nearly five billion dollars to scams last year. Senior Shield enables residents to sign up for text and email alerts, staying informed about new scams as they emerge.

“Americans over the age of 60 lost nearly five billion dollars to scams last year,” said Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins during the announcement.

Since the announcement of Senior Shield just two days ago, more than a thousand people have already signed up for the alerts.

