Florida officials warn residents to beware of shopping scams during holiday season

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — State officials are offering tips to help avoid shopping scams this holiday season.

Some basic ones include shopping from trusted sources and using secure payment methods.

They’re also asking people to be cautious about gift cards and recalled items.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said the best way to pay for gifts is to use a credit card.

“There is a way you can dispute purchases,” Moody said. “They sometimes offer more consumer fraud protection.”

If you’re making a donation this season, beware of fake charities.

They recommend using trusted websites to ensure your donation goes to legitimate causes.

Here’s a link to the BBB’s charity finder.

