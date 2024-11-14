Florida officials warn residents to beware of shopping scams during holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. — State officials are offering tips to help avoid shopping scams this holiday season.

Some basic ones include shopping from trusted sources and using secure payment methods.

They’re also asking people to be cautious about gift cards and recalled items.

Watch: ‘I had a mental breakdown’: Kissimmee man lost thousands of dollars from online scam

Attorney General Ashley Moody said the best way to pay for gifts is to use a credit card.

“There is a way you can dispute purchases,” Moody said. “They sometimes offer more consumer fraud protection.”

Watch: ‘It’s heartless’: Orlando family scammed out of thousands in home rental scheme

If you’re making a donation this season, beware of fake charities.

They recommend using trusted websites to ensure your donation goes to legitimate causes.

Read: ‘She sounded very professional’: Tech support scam costs Orlando man $2500

Here’s a link to the BBB’s charity finder.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group