ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s School Choice Boom: A Back-to-School Story

As families across Florida gear up for a new school year, a significant shift is happening in how children are educated. The state’s school choice voucher programs, championed by organizations like Step Up For Students, have exploded in popularity, leading more families than ever to explore alternatives to traditional public schools. Florida is truly at the forefront of this national trend.

The Growing Movement

Lauren May, Senior Director of Advocacy at Step Up For Students, highlights the incredible growth since a 2023 law made all K-12 students eligible for scholarships. “I don’t know that anybody could have imagined how quickly we would grow,” May shared, noting that the number of families served has “triple or quadruple or 10 times” since the bill passed. This expansion has been met with excitement, opening doors for countless families.

According to data from the Florida Department of Education, a remarkable 51% of students in Florida now attend a school other than their zoned neighborhood public school. This includes magnet schools, charter schools, and those utilizing state scholarships, showcasing a fundamental transformation in the state’s educational landscape.

A Personalized Path: SAI & EJE7 Soccer Academy

One example of this evolving landscape can be found at the Student Achievement Institute (SAI), a unique hybrid homeschool program that partners with former USMNT standout Eddie Johnson and his EJE7 Soccer Academy. Stepping inside SAI, you’ll find classrooms that feel more like comfortable living areas than traditional schoolrooms.

Florida Step Up for Students program Florida's school voucher programs have exploded in popularity. (WFTV staff)

Dr. Cynthia Sweeney, the director of SAI, explains that her program offers face-to-face instruction in core subjects like English Language Arts, social studies, math, and science, along with electives. This flexible model is particularly beneficial for student-athletes.

The Rojas family, whose two sons are enrolled at SAI, credits Step Up For Students with making this opportunity possible. Adriana Cruz, one of the parents, shared how challenging it was to balance traditional school with her son Emilio’s intense soccer training. “He was not doing school full-time and he wasn’t training full-time,” she explained. Moving to SAI “changed completely the way he was training. It was a different kid.”

Her husband, Juan Rojas, added that the program allows them to “track what they’re learning on the daily basis” and provides “full communication” with teachers and trainers, fostering responsibility in their sons.

Emilio, a 12-year-old soccer player, loves the new environment. He told us, “Learning with the other teachers. I love, I get to study with other kids. Learn new things every day... it’s just a new opportunity to learn and get smarter.” He appreciates the interactive learning, a stark contrast to being “just in front of a computer the whole day” with his previous virtual system.

Dr. Sweeney emphasized the value of immediate feedback in their face-to-face setting, which she believes is crucial for student performance.

Academic Outcomes and Future Trends

When it comes to academic performance, studies from organizations like the National Home Education Research Institute indicate that homeschooled students often score significantly higher on standardized tests, typically 15 to 25 percentile points above their public school counterparts.

While some critics express concerns that school choice programs divert funds from public education, Lauren May from Step Up For Students points to the broader picture of parental choice. She believes the driving force is families realizing that “when you put your kid in the right educational setting, the sky is the limit.”

Interestingly, some public school districts, including Orange County, are adapting to this new environment. They’re starting to “unbundle” their services, partnering with Step Up For Students to allow scholarship students to take individual classes at public schools. This innovative approach offers even more flexibility for families.

As the demand for personalized education continues to soar, the focus remains on ensuring a diverse range of high-quality options are available to meet the needs of every student in Florida.

