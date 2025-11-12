Former Marion County deputy asks for lenient sentence for killing his girlfriend

OCALA, Fla. — A former Marion County deputy is asking a judge to show mercy in his sentence for killing his girlfriend.

Last month, Leslie Boileau was found guilty of manslaughter.

Boileau fatally shot his girlfriend at their Ocala home last year. He said it happened a night of drinking. He also said the shooting was an accident.

His attorney’s letter to the judge cited the accidental nature and noted his remorse and cooperation as reasons for a lighter sentence.

Boileau faces 30 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Friday morning.

