Former nurse at New Smyrna Beach High School rearrested by police

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A former contracted nurse at New Smyrna Beach High School has been rearrested by police.

Channel 9 reported on Joshua Leggett’s first arrest in December.

He was arrested after allegedly traveling to Ormond Beach to meet a student after she got off work.

Read: Lake Nona High School teacher arrested on multiple charges, community on alert for more victims

Detectives in New Smyrna Beach continued investigating his relationship with the student.

He was arrested again on Wednesday on new charges, including indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of minors by an authority figure.

Read: FBI: Orange County middle school music teacher accused of enticing minors online

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group