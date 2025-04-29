Former Orlando commissioner Regina Hill due back in court Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Regina Hill is expected to attend a pre-trial hearing Tuesday morning in Orange County.

Hill is accused of exploiting a 96-year-old woman — allegedly using her money for luxury trips, beauty treatments, and a home.

Hill has denied the accusations.

If convicted, she could face decades in prison.

Hill’s trial is scheduled to start in May.

Channel 9 will be inside the courtroom Tuesday for Hill’s 9 a.m. hearing.

