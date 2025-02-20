FOUND: Missing 10-year-old Ross Mack from Osceola has been located

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office located 10-year-old Ross Mack Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said Mack was reported missing earlier Thursday and was last seen near Buckland Court in Kissimmee.

WFTV’s crew was in the neighborhood where law enforcement had gathered.

While on scene, we learned from multiple residents and deputies that Mack had been located.

We contacted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office for additional details on where Mack was located and are still waiting for their response.

