Hundreds of thousands expected to attend EDC Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the biggest festivals in Florida is set to begin Friday in Orlando.
The multi-day electronic dance music event Electric Daisy Carnaval (EDC) Orlando starts at 1 p.m. and runs through the weekend.
The outdoor music festival is held at Tinker Field, next to Camping World Stadium.
Event organizers said over 300,000 attendees were at EDC Orlando over three days.
The event features art, pyrotechnics, carnival rides, and a lot of lights.
Over 140 artists perform on five stages.
