Improvements completed on I-4 interchange in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has wrapped up major safety improvements at the Interstate 4 and U.S. 17-92 interchange.

The speed limit here is now 35 mph instead of 50 mph, as more pedestrians and bicyclists are in the area.

Crews realigned the eastbound I-4 exit ramp to improve driver visibility, added a new pedestrian-activated crossing signal and enhanced crosswalks.

The Transportation Department also added new auxiliary lanes to ease traffic flow. It also removed a free-flow right turn, so drivers must now come to a full stop.

These changes aim to make the interchange safer for both drivers and pedestrians.

Construction on this project started in fall of 2023

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group