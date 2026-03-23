Intensive search ends with recovery of body matching missing teen’s description

MAITLAND, Fla. — The Maitland Police Department recovered a body from Lake Eulalia Sunday night during the search for 13-year-old Na’Sean Edward Kirkland.

Authorities have made a tentative identification matching the appearance and last-known clothing of the missing teenager.

Kirkland was reported missing Saturday afternoon from the Windgrove neighborhood in Maitland.

The recovery follows an intensive search involving Maitland police, fire, and partnering agencies across multiple local lakes.

A member of the public spotted the body north of Lake Avenue just after 7 p.m. Sunday. Maitland police and fire officials recovered the deceased person from about eight feet of water. The discovery was made approximately 20 feet from the shoreline.

Lake Eulalia is a small, six-acre body of water located next to the Thurston House Bed and Breakfast, which is a short distance from the Kirkland family home.

Authorities had previously searched Lake Eulalia, Lake Catherine, and Lake Sybelia as part of an expansive effort on the south side of the city.

Lake Sybelia was the initial focus of the investigation due to early eyewitness reports. Na’Sean Kirkland’s brother was found near Lake Sybelia Drive after the two left their home together around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the victim’s identity. Officials will also perform an investigation to determine the cause of death.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group