Invest 92L gains strength in Atlantic, likely to become tropical depression by week’s end

ORLANDO, Fla. — Invest 92L continues to move westward in the Atlantic gaining strength. This tropical wave will likely become a tropical depression by the end of the week and likely our next name tropical storm.

The national Hurricane center gives this tropical wave a 90% chance of development over the next two days due to favorable conditions in the Atlantic Ocean. It currently has winds of 35 mph which is just under the threshold for a tropical storm.

In order for it to become a tropical depression and eventually a tropical storm it will need to have a more well-defined center and sustained winds that are a tad bit stronger.

Most models have it making a quick turn north before it gets to the Caribbean or anywhere close to our state.

It could have an impact as a strong tropical storm or a weak category 1 hurricane in the middle of next week for Bermuda.

We are tracking a second tropical wave that currently has a 20% chance of development. This may be one to watch as it continues to gain strength.

If it strengthens very slowly and continues its westward trend there is a chance it could reach the Caribbean.

As of right now there are no long-term tracks that have it moving towards Florida but it is too early to know for sure.

A better picture will be available of what to expect with this if development continues.

