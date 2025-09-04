‘It was pretty shocking’: Customer claims moving company held belongings hostage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — A local woman thought she hired the right movers, then got hit with a huge bill.

Ashley Rogers said, “We’re not the kind of people that have thousands and thousands of dollars just sitting around. So, it was definitely stressful.”

Rogers claims the moving company threatened to hold their belongings hostage unless they paid up. This is the same type of scenario Action 9 has exposed before and the company involved appears to be connected to other companies that aren’t even allowed to do moves in Florida. Rogers told Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal, the company let Rogers and her husband know about the new inflated price after their belongings were already loaded on the truck.

Their move from Deland to Debary wasn’t very far.

When describing the process of getting the original quote Ashley Rogers said, “They did the distance, told me how much for transportation and labor, and quoted us around $700 for the whole thing.”

Rogers and her husband packed their own boxes and the price seemed reasonable. So, they signed with All Star Moving and Storage LLC. The company is registered in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. After the crew loaded up all their belonging, including some very personal baby items and things from her husband’s time in the military, Ashley Rogers said that’s when they were hit with the surprise bill.

Rogers said, “The bill was for $3500.”

Jeff Deal asked, “So, five times the amount you were originally quoted?”

Rogers answered, “Yeah. It was pretty shocking.”

She said the moving company demanded cash or money order only, otherwise they would take the family belongings to an unknown storage location. Rogers was afraid of losing almost everything they own. She and her husband felt stuck, so they paid. Later they came across an Action 9 story from May where other customers were hit with higher charges by moving companies. The consumers in that story claim companies connected to Shawn Thompson also threatened to hold their belongings hostage if they didn’t’ pay up.

One customer, Mackenzie Wiebe said, “It’s not really a company. It was like a racket.”

Thompson and what appears to be his main company, Thompson Nation Holdings LLC, are connected in state records to several other moving companies. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services launched its investigation after getting a number of complaints. It issued an administrative complaint against Thompson Nation Holdings LLC and found the companies it operated held goods hostage despite customers paying or offering to pay the original amount on the invoice. The state also alleges their moving trucks didn’t have proper insurance and some were fake companies with fake addresses.

The business names listed in the state complaint are All Stars Moving and Storage LLC, Next Door Relocation LLC, One Man One Van Moving, Today’s Move Movers LLC and Two Man One Truck Movers.

Last October, the state denied Thompson Nation Holdings’ license renewal application to do moves within the State of Florida.

The Better Business Bureau has concerns about them, too. CEO Holly Salmons said, “Eight companies that we believe to be connected by either name or location have F ratings largely because of unanswered complaints.”

Ashley Rogers suspects All Star Moving and Storage is connected to the companies run by Shawn Thompson. Action 9 found some similarities. One of the companies listed by The Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services as connected to Thompson is called All Stars Moving and Storage LLC.

When we clicked a badge for Local Moves on the website for All Star Moving and Storage LLC it lists only Florida counties, not locations in Pennsylvania. There’s a line on the page that reads: All Star is one of south Florida’s leading local moving companies.

We also have an invoice from another consumer who used a company called Florida All Stars Moving and Storage. That invoice lists the Orlando address of Thompson Nation Holdings and it has a link to the same website of the company Ashley Rogers used that, at least on paper, is based in Pennsylvania.

Jeff Deal asked, “You felt they were holding your stuff hostage?”

Ashely Rogers answered, “Yeah. They were.”

When Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal called All Star Moving and Storage in Pennsylvania, a manager confirmed that’s their website, but couldn’t explain why the website has all those Florida references other than to say they do business in different locations. He also claimed he couldn’t find Ashley Rogers in their system and said they aren’t affiliated with Thompson Nation Holdings.

State records show the Thompson Nation Holdings companies are still not permitted to do moves in Florida.

If you have reason to believe this company is still doing or attempting to do business, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services encourages you to report the information here: https://www.fdacs.gov/Contact-Us/File-a-Complaint

