‘It would have been so much worse without him': Orlando officer braves rain to direct school traffic

ORLANDO, Fla. - You can barely make out the silhouette of Orlando Police Officer Eddie Rosado through the rain-streaked window.
He’s standing in the road wearing a bright yellow safety vest holding a blue and white umbrella directing traffic outside Hillcrest Elementary School.
Shae Von Marsh took the photo Wednesday afternoon during afternoon pickup as torrential downpours dumped inches of rain across the Orlando area.
“School car rider pick up line has already been frustrating these first few days, but it would have been so much worse without him today!” Von Marsh said in an email to Channel 9.
She said Rosado helped keep traffic moving safely despite the “crazy rain” coming down.
More afternoon storms are forecast throughout the remainder of the week. Catch up on the latest forecast here.
