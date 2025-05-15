Jack Skellington unveils spooktacular new look

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The King of Halloween has a whole new look for the upcoming spooky season.

Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, got a new makeover just in time for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

On Monday, Disney Parks uploaded an Instagram video unveiling Jack Skellington and Sally’s new looks.

Disney captioned the Instagram, “What’s This? The Pumpkin King is making a wicked return this Halloween season.”

The beloved Disney character is from the animated classic, “The Nightmare Before Christmas”.

Disney also announced the dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which will take place on select nights between August 15 and October 31, 2025. The party will kick off at 7:00 PM and end at midnight.

Ticket holders may enter Magic Kingdom park from 4:00 PM on their ticket’s valid date, allowing more time to enjoy favorites before the event starts. These specific event tickets don’t require an additional theme park ticket or reservation.

Guests can purchase tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party as early as May 15, 2025.

