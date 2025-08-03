Crews will start building a new fire station in Groveland

GROVELAND, Fla. — Crews are set to begin construction on a new fire station in Groveland, with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, August 6.

The new fire station at 19851 South O’Brien Road, shown on the map below, will give the Groveland Fire Department a permanent building, as they currently conduct operations from Lake County Fire Rescue’s station.

Officials say that this development is part of the city’s efforts to enhance public safety and improve emergency response services for its residents. The groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station #3 will take place at 9:00 AM and light refreshments will be provided by Ajax Building Company, one of the event’s sponsors.

The new fire station is set to greatly improve the Groveland Fire Department’s ability to serve everyone. It will give them a special space to better support our growing community and keep up their high standards in fire protection.

