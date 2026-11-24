Orlando, Fla — 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, Stanley Steemer, and The UPS Store are proud to support Toys for Tots again this year! All of the info below is organized by county.

For nearly 30 years, WFTV- Channel 9 has partnered with the United States Marine Corps for their annual “Toys for Tots” toy drive. This year, the need is even greater as an estimated more than 220,000 children in the Central Florida area will benefit from this program. We need your help to make sure that they have an awesome holiday season!

IMPORTANT: PLEASE NOTE click on the County you live in BELOW to shop online/support/donate or drop off a toy by visiting the specific county links below. You can also DROP OFF toys at our WFTV Studios thru Sunday, December 13th.

Below, you can find separate links for each county to everything related to “Toys for Tots,” such as how to shop online for a toy and other ways to help.

NORTH BREVARD

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27ccnorthbrevard

Learn where and how to donate: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

Find or become a drop-off location: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx

Volunteer: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

SOUTH BREVARD:

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27ccsouthbrevard

Learn where and how to donate: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=0&nPreviewInd=0&nRedirectInd=3

Find or become a drop-off location: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Volunteer: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

LAKE & SUMTER COUNTIES:

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27cclakesumter2026

Volunteer: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-get-involved.aspx

Become a drop-off location: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Lake & Sumter Main Site: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

Request a Toy: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

ORANGE/SEMINOLE/OSCEOLA COUNTIES:

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27ccorangeseminolaosceola

Volunteer: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Become a drop-off location: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Main site: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

Request a toy: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-request-single-form.aspx

VOLUSIA:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27ccvolusia

Volunteer: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Become a drop-off location: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Main Site: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

Request toys: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

FLAGLER:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27ccflagler

Volunteer: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Become a drop-off location: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Main Site: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

Request toys: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-request-single-form.aspx

MARION:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27ccmarion

Volunteer: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-get-involved.aspx

Become a drop-off location: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-get-involved.aspx

Main Site: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

Request toys: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

POLK:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27ccpolk

Volunteer: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Find or become a drop-off location: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx

Main Site: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=0&nPreviewInd=0&nRedirectInd=3

Request toys: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx