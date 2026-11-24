Orlando, Fla — 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, Stanley Steemer, and The UPS Store are proud to support Toys for Tots again this year! All of the info below is organized by county.
For nearly 30 years, WFTV- Channel 9 has partnered with the United States Marine Corps for their annual “Toys for Tots” toy drive. This year, the need is even greater as an estimated more than 220,000 children in the Central Florida area will benefit from this program. We need your help to make sure that they have an awesome holiday season!
IMPORTANT: PLEASE NOTE click on the County you live in BELOW to shop online/support/donate or drop off a toy by visiting the specific county links below. You can also DROP OFF toys at our WFTV Studios thru Sunday, December 13th.
Below, you can find separate links for each county to everything related to “Toys for Tots,” such as how to shop online for a toy and other ways to help.
NORTH BREVARD
SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27ccnorthbrevard
Learn where and how to donate: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx
Find or become a drop-off location: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx
Volunteer: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx
SOUTH BREVARD:
SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27ccsouthbrevard
Learn where and how to donate: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=0&nPreviewInd=0&nRedirectInd=3
Find or become a drop-off location: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx
Volunteer: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx
LAKE & SUMTER COUNTIES:
SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27cclakesumter2026
Volunteer: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-get-involved.aspx
Become a drop-off location: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx
Lake & Sumter Main Site: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx
Request a Toy: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx
ORANGE/SEMINOLE/OSCEOLA COUNTIES:
SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27ccorangeseminolaosceola
Volunteer: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx
Become a drop-off location: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx
Main site: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx
Request a toy: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-request-single-form.aspx
VOLUSIA:
SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27ccvolusia
Volunteer: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx
Become a drop-off location: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx
Main Site: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx
Request toys: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx
FLAGLER:
SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27ccflagler
Volunteer: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx
Become a drop-off location: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx
Main Site: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx
Request toys: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-request-single-form.aspx
MARION:
SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27ccmarion
Volunteer: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-get-involved.aspx
Become a drop-off location: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-get-involved.aspx
Main Site: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx
Request toys: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx
POLK:
SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/collection-drive/details/toydrive9fc27ccpolk
Volunteer: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx
Find or become a drop-off location: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx
Main Site: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=0&nPreviewInd=0&nRedirectInd=3
Request toys: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx