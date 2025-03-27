Make-A-Wish supporters to step up for 18th annual ‘Walk For Wishes’ at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. — People will gather at Lake Eola Park on Thursday to support a good cause.

The 18th annual Morgan & Morgan Walk For Wishes will take place after 5 p.m. at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando.

The event partners with Make-A-Wish to help make wishes come true for kids with critical illnesses.

It’s a one-lap walk around Lake Eola, but it’s more than that for some children.

More information about Walk For Wishes can be found here.

