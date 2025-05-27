Man accused of attacking Orange County woman, 90, expected to appear in court Tuesday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of attacking an elderly woman in her Orange County home is scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning.

Sheriff’s investigators say Deriko Hill, 26, battered the 90-year-old victim at her HarborChase of Dr. Phillips apartment on April 29.

Investigators said video captured Hill on the property.

On May 20, deputies arrested Hill near a different care facility, Brookdale Senior Living, after Orange County Sheriff’s Office said someone tipped them off to a suspicious person there.

Hill’s charges include burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, attempted sexual battery and battery on person 65 years of age of older.

Channel 9 will be in the courtroom for Hill’s hearing, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

