Man charged after toddler drowns in hotel pool in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Georgia man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter after a 3-year-old child drowned in a hotel pool.

The incident happened at the Quality Inn on Palm Bay Road in Palm Bay.

Police said surveillance footage reportedly showed Sharef Smith asleep while the toddler drowned in the pool for more than 20 minutes.

Investigators noted that Smith had an active DUI arrest warrant out of Georgia.

They also reported that he smelled of alcohol when they spoke to him following the incident.

