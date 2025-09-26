Man who died after riding Epic Universe roller coaster laid to rest

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The family of the man who died after riding an Epic Universe roller coaster has said their final goodbyes.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala’s funeral was held Friday in Kissimmee.

He died last Wednesday of multiple blunt impact injuries after riding Stardust Racers.

On Friday, mourners dressed in black filed into Funeraria San Juan. Some carried flowers others carried lightsabers to honor the 32-year-old Kissimmee resident.

He graduated college with a degree in game design and is being remembered for his love of theme parks, roller coasters and all things “Star Wars.”

Attorneys representing the Rodriguez Zavala family told Channel 9 Kevin was being laid to rest with a lightsaber and in a “Star Wars” hat.

“They’re laying him to rest in the same way that he was in life,” said Kareny Escobar, senior paralegal for the Ben Crump law firm, which is representing the Rodriguez Zavala family.

Rodriguez Zavala graduated college with a degree in game design. Many attending his funeral were part of the international community he built through gaming and streaming.

His family says he was born with spinal cord atrophy but that never limited him.

Rodriguez Zavala drove, was in a long-term relationship and worked for over a decade helping others with disabilities find independence. His family ran the Osceola Developmental Center, which worked to place young adults with disabilities in jobs including at the area theme parks.

“They’ve helped over a thousand people during the time that they’ve had this nonprofit,” said Natalie Jackson, co-director of litigation with the Ben Crump Law Firm.

Jackson said Universal has been cooperative so far with the grieving Rodriguez Zavala family’s requests.

“They would ask once again that Universal. Keep the ride down until all inspections are done. All preventative measures are put in place so that no other family has to go through what they’ve gone through today,” said Jackson.

Jackson said their legal team was working to schedule a visit to Stardust Racers where experts with the law firm would examine and analyze the ride.

Universal told Channel 9 Friday they “can’t comment on pending claims.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group