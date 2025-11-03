‘Perfect Neighbor’ Ocala shooter threatens defamation suit against victim’s children

OCALA, Fla. — A woman who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting her neighbor has threatened a defamation lawsuit against the victim’s children, court records show.

Susan Lorincz, currently serving a 25-year prison term, was convicted of killing Ajike Owens in a neighborhood dispute in Ocala in 2023. The incident happened when Lorincz shot through her apartment’s closed front door as Owens tried to confront her about allegedly throwing a roller skate at Owens’ son.

The crime inspired the Netflix documentary “The Perfect Neighbor.”

In a handwritten letter filed with the court, Lorincz stated, “Ajike Owens and her children were trespassing,” and claimed there were multiple “no trespassing signs” on the property.

Lorincz’s letter, dated Sept. 2, accuses Owens’ children of playing “Ding Dong Ditch” by knocking on her apartment door and running away. She expressed her intention to countersue for slander, libel and defamation of character, naming Owens’ mother and three of Owens’ minor children as potential defendants.

Court records show that Lorincz has not officially filed a countersuit against Owens’ estate or any of the victim’s family members. Her letter also accuses her former landlord of not securing the property and permitting harassment and threats from Owens and her children.

A wrongful death lawsuit against Lorincz was filed by Owens’ mother on behalf of her late daughter’s estate earlier this year. Lorincz’s former landlord is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit and has denied liability for Owens’ death.

©2025 Cox Media Group