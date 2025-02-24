Monday: Orlando City Council to discuss design proposal for permanent Pulse Memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders on Monday will review the design proposal for a permanent Pulse memorial.

Earlier this month, an advisory committee submitted its ideas for the memorial to honor the 49 people who died at the nightclub in 2016.

The design includes a reflecting pool, a water wall, an arc of columns, a private gathering space and lots of colorful glass.

The concept incorporated elements and feedback from the victims’ families and survivors of the massacre.

A workshop to discuss the final process is set for 10 a.m. at Orlando City Hall.

The public can attend in person or watch the meeting virtually by clicking HERE.

