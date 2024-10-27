Mostly sunny Sunday ahead for Central Florida: Fog lifts to reveal great weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a great weekend across Central Florida, and the nice weather will continue through Sunday.

Sunday morning starts with some shallow fog across Central Florida

There are seven to ten miles of visibility on the East Coast, but the sunshine will soon lift the fog.

Sunday temperatures start in the mid-60s but will reach the mid-80s by the afternoon.

A chance for rain will return early next week.

There is a 30% chance of a possible development in the tropics next weekend.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor any tropical development.

Weather 10/27

