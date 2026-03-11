Multi-vehicle crash turns deadly in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Brevard County.

The crash occurred right before 2 p.m. Wednesday on US-1 and Main Street.

According to the incident report, a 2021 Kia Seltos was traveling eastbound on Main Street, approaching the intersection of US-1.

At the same time, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on US-1 towards Main Street in the inside lane, while a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling in the northbound left turn lane, attempting to make a U-turn.

The driver of the Seltos made a left turn onto US-1 and was in the Ram’s direct path, resulting in the truck striking the Seltos’s left side.

The impact caused the truck to collide with the Civic.

The driver of the Seltos was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the ram, and the driver and passengers of the Civic suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

