MELBOURNE, Fla. — Brevard Zoo has announced a new nighttime event, Holiday Lights, running on select evenings through Jan. 2 at its Melbourne facility.

The seasonal attraction joins the zoo’s returning daytime program, Jolly Days, scheduled for Dec. 19 through Dec. 23.

According to the zoo’s announcement, Holiday Lights features approximately 1 million lights transforming the grounds into illuminated themed areas. Displays include an Enchanted Forest, the North Pole and Visions of Sugar Plums, alongside interactive features such as a walk-through tree farm, a walk-in lit ornament and a lighted snowman standing nearly 11 feet tall.

Holiday Lights runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 12, followed by daily evening hours from Dec. 18 through Jan. 2.

The event includes entertainment such as Christmas carolers and live performances.

Visitors will also have access to a cookie-decorating and hot cocoa station, along with seasonal food offerings, including cinnamon sugar doughnuts.

In addition to the evening displays, Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to greet visitors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday through Sunday, Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, as well as Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13.

The pair will also attend Jolly Days, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23. Daytime activities during Jolly Days include performances by local school music groups, letter writing to Santa and zoo animals receiving holiday gifts.

Tickets for Holiday Lights, the Holly Jolly Brunch and the Winter Sprinter 3K are currently on sale through the organization’s website at BrevardZoo.org. Daytime admission covers access to Jolly Days and the Noon Year’s Eve celebration.

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