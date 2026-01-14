Orange County to challenge use of environmentally sensitive lands for controversial CFX toll road  

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A proposed expressway aimed in-part at alleviating traffic congestion on Narcoossee Road is at the center of an environmental debate again.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is designing a 14-mile toll road , known as State Road 534, which will connect Nova Road in St. Cloud to State Road 417 near Boggy Creek in Orange County.

Orange County says CFX has started an eminent domain process to acquire four environmentally sensitive county owned properties for the project, but commissioners voted Tuesday to challenge that process.

State Road 534 was at the center of earlier controversy when the CFX board greenlit its path , running through about 160 acres of the protected Split Oak Forest.

Now environmentalists are raising new concerns as CFX says they are moving forward with an eminent domain process to acquire just over 24 acres of environmentally sensitive land.

The properties include more than 19 acres of an Eagle Creek Conservation Easement, nearly three acres of the Eagles Roost Property, and two additional properties (C-29A Canal West and East Side).

The parcels include Orange County conservation lands, Green PLACE properties, trail corridors, and lands adjacent to wetlands and hydrologic systems.

Eugene Stoccardo, an environmental advocate, was one of many who urged Orange County commissioners to fight CFX.

“You can never create that land again,” said Stoccardo, “The county needs to stand up and fight for the citizens that believe that we should preserve this forever.”

Despite recommendations from county attorneys to pursue mediation and negotiate creatively for other environmental protections, county commissioners voted four-three against that advice.

Commissioner Kelly Semrad remarked, “If we can’t protect that, we can’t protect anything.”

Currently, Orange County Attorneys are exploring their legal options to oppose the use of eminent domain for this project.

Central Florida Expressway Authority did not respond to Channel 9s request for comment Tuesday, but previously said State Road 534 will address congestion and continued regional growth with the toll road featuring two lanes in each direction.

Traffic congestion on Narcoossee Road is a major concern for local drivers. Lou Rapinesi, a frequent commuter, shared, “It is a hassle, and they got to come up with a better solution.”

He added it can take upwards of 45 minutes for him to get through congestion on Narcoossee road during rush hour.

A spokesperson for CFX previously stated they planned to break ground on Phase One of the $1.59 billion, State Road 534 project in 2027.

That portion of the project would connect Narcoossee Road at Boggy Creek to the 417, giving residents an alternative route toward Orlando International Airport and other key destinations.

