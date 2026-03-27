Orange County court to sentence gunman in 2020 road rage murder of father of 3

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County court is scheduled to sentence Nael Abraham on Friday morning for the 2020 road rage shooting death of Eric Schnetzer.

A jury found Abraham guilty on July 8, 2025, of second-degree murder with a firearm and third-degree felony murder for the killing of Schnetzer.

Under Florida law, these convictions carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life.

The fatal encounter occurred on July 28, 2020, after beginning as a confrontation on the Florida Turnpike.

Evidence presented at trial established that Abraham pursued Schnetzer through heavy traffic before pulling alongside his vehicle at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Consulate Drive.

Abraham fired a single fatal shot and drove away from the scene.

Schnetzer was a 45-year-old nurse and a father of three at the time of his death.

Prosecutors argued during the trial that Abraham chose to escalate the traffic encounter into deadly violence rather than disengaging from the victim.

The sentencing hearing is set to begin at 8:45 a.m.

State Attorney Monique Worrell is scheduled to address the media following the conclusion of the sentencing.

Channel 9 will have a crew at both events and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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