ABA Centers of Florida will unveil Its first Autism Care Center in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABA Centers of Florida offers community members a chance to experience autism care of the future at the ribbon ceremony on Tuesday that will introduce their newest autism care center.

This event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, remarks from key executives and exclusive tours of the facility. The new space will provide an expansive environment for individualized autism therapy services to be provided to those in need.

ABA Centers of Florida’s newest autism care center This new space will provide an expansive environment for individualized autism therapy services to take place. (ABA Centers of Florida/ABA Centers of Florida)

The extraordinary, strategically designed space is a spirited, immersive and engaging environment for children to receive therapy lessons that will help them navigate life on the spectrum.

By providing the tools to achieve a prosperous and fulfilling future.

ABA Centers of Florida currently serves nearly 60 children in Orlando and roughly 400 children throughout South and Central Florida.

The introduction of this new facility will allow the organization to provide help and hope to more families during what can be a frustrating and vulnerable time.

The center provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with autism through a play-based approach rooted in positive reinforcement.

ABA Centers of Florida typically has a child in service within 47 days from the time initial contact is made with the organization.

ABA Centers of Florida is located adjacent to the Metro West community and can be found below.









