AdventHealth Orlando appoints new CEO

Abel Biri has been appointed as the CEO of AdventHealth Orlando.

Biri takes over from Rob Deininger, who was promoted to president and CEO for the East Florida Division of AdventHealth in May. The hospital is a key part of central Florida’s nonprofit health system operations.

“Abel is a purpose-driven leader who keeps patient care front and center,” said Kari Vargas, CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division – North Market, in a news release.

In addition to his role as CEO of AdventHealth Orlando, Abel Biri will have executive oversight of AdventHealth for Children.

Vargas continues, “His leadership not only reflects a deep commitment to our mission, but to building stronger, healthier communities.”

This appointment coincides with AdventHealth’s plan for a major expansion, including a $660 million project to build a new patient and surgical tower at its downtown Orlando campus. Kristi Baker has been named the senior executive officer for AdventHealth for Children, further enhancing the hospital’s leadership team.

As AdventHealth Orlando undergoes leadership changes and expansion plans, the organization says it is well-positioned to enhance its healthcare services and community outreach in the coming years ahead.

