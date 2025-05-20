AdventHealth Orlando CEO promoted, search begins for largest hospital in region’s next leader

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Central Florida’s largest hospital will be getting a new leader.

AdventHealthconfirmed toOrlando Business Journalit will search for a new president and CEO for its hub campus near downtown Orlando after its current chief got a promotion.

Read: Seminole County Approves FreeBee as New Public Transit Provider

Rob Deininger has been named president and CEO of the AdventHealth East Florida Division as of May 4.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group