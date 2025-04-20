Airlines cut capacity amid tariff uncertainty

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Trump administration’s rapidly evolving tariff policy is affecting nearly every industry, and tourism is no exception, reports Joanne Drilling of The Business Journals. The headwinds have led to less demand from international visitors to the United States — especially those from Canada — and that slowdown is starting to affect airlines.

On top of the usual cost increases and shifting consumer demand, the industry is facing headwinds as international tourists balk at the prospect of visiting the U.S. in light of tariffs targeting their own nations.

Non-U.S. citizen international air travel arrivals to this country were down 9% year-over-year in March, according to the International Trade Administration. That was before full details of the tariff policy were known. Tourism nonprofit Visit California recently revised the estimated spending by tourists in California down by $6 billion as a result of strained relationships with key international markets, reported Douglas Sams of the San Francisco Business Times.

