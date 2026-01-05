Both suspects in Orlando axe attack will remain behind bars

Update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Both suspects, facing assault and robbery charges following an ax attack in Orlando, Anne Askell and Nicholas Lavallee Junior, will remain in custody after a judge denied their bond today.

Police reports indicate that the suspects used deception to lure the victim to a location at University Park Apartments. They allegedly presented themselves as someone the victim was supposed to meet, which ultimately led to the violent encounter.

Original Story:

On December 29, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of aggravated battery and armed robbery on Econ Circle. The victim was injured with a stab wound and a head contusion during the incident.

Law enforcement reports that the victim was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three men and a woman after being lured to an apartment complex through deception. He had driven to University Park Apartments expecting to meet a woman named Fawn, who was later revealed to be involved in the setup.

The report additionally states that the victim arrived on Emily Loop around 11:30 p.m. and was attacked shortly afterward. After losing his wallet, cell phone, and Jeep keys, he was injured and ran to a nearby complex to seek help.

Anne Aksell was identified as a suspect in this robbery. Nicholas Lavallee Jr. was reportedly an accomplice. Detectives say that a canvass of the area led to the discovery of the victim’s abandoned vehicle.

Evidence gathered from surveillance footage and clothing backs up the claims against the suspects. Videos from a neighbor’s doorbell camera captured key moments before and during the attack, including a male wielding a firearm.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group