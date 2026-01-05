Orange County

Both suspects in Orlando axe attack will remain behind bars

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Nicholas Lavallee Jr. (Left) Anne Aksell (Right) On December 29, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of aggravated battery and armed robbery on Econ Circle, for which the two are accused of staging the assault.
Update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Both suspects, facing assault and robbery charges following an ax attack in Orlando, Anne Askell and Nicholas Lavallee Junior, will remain in custody after a judge denied their bond today.

Police reports indicate that the suspects used deception to lure the victim to a location at University Park Apartments. They allegedly presented themselves as someone the victim was supposed to meet, which ultimately led to the violent encounter.

Original Story:

On December 29, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of aggravated battery and armed robbery on Econ Circle. The victim was injured with a stab wound and a head contusion during the incident.

Law enforcement reports that the victim was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three men and a woman after being lured to an apartment complex through deception. He had driven to University Park Apartments expecting to meet a woman named Fawn, who was later revealed to be involved in the setup.

The report additionally states that the victim arrived on Emily Loop around 11:30 p.m. and was attacked shortly afterward. After losing his wallet, cell phone, and Jeep keys, he was injured and ran to a nearby complex to seek help.

Anne Aksell was identified as a suspect in this robbery. Nicholas Lavallee Jr. was reportedly an accomplice. Detectives say that a canvass of the area led to the discovery of the victim’s abandoned vehicle.

Evidence gathered from surveillance footage and clothing backs up the claims against the suspects. Videos from a neighbor’s doorbell camera captured key moments before and during the attack, including a male wielding a firearm.

