BYU Alumni held food drive at Jones High School to support Central Florida charities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brigham Young University (BYU) held a food drive at Jones High School in Orlando on Saturday afternoon, right before their win in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Since 2019, this event has upheld its tradition of supporting local communities during its travels. The food drive, organized by the BYU Alumni team to highlight the importance of giving back, supported local Central Florida charities.

BYU Alumni Executive Director Michael Johanson highlighted the purpose behind these events, saying, “It’s a party with a purpose. That’s why when we get together, we’re pre-wired to serve; we want to lift those around us.”

This wasn’t BYU’s first time helping out in Orlando during the 2025 season. Back in October, the university happily gathered two thousand pounds of food for the University of Central Florida’s (UCF) on-campus pantry when the teams met on the football field.

