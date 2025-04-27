Charters expands service with new Orlando-to-St. Pete route

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Gogo Charters, which provides charter buses, minibuses and motorcoaches services, is expanding to bring a new route from St. Petersburg to Orlando.

The expansion is part of a service announced in January that will make Orlando and Atlanta anchors for daily inbound and outbound routes. The St. Pete service will start at the AC Hotel and travel to Tampa, Lakeland and Celebration before arriving in Orlando.

