Church-turned-townhome hits market

A historic and unique home has hit the market in downtown Orlando.

The townhome at 609 E. Ridgewood St. is for sale with an asking price of $1.695 million.

The residence is one of five units in a converted Pentecostal church which was built in 1928. Renovations on the quarter-acre estate were completed in 2017, according to property appraiser records.

