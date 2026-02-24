Community urged to help solve Winter Park shooting that left teen dead

WINTER PARK, Fla. — An 18-year-old man, identified as J’Vion Raishon Giorgio May-Taylor, died following a shooting in Winter Park early on February 17.

One person involved in the shooting has come forward to authorities, according to the Winter Park Police Department. Officials have not released the identity of that individual or details regarding their involvement.

Officers responded to Railroad Avenue around 2 a.m. after reports of gunshots nearby. When they arrived, they found May-Taylor with a gunshot wound.

Police say that he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Winter Park Police Department’s investigation is ongoing, seeking community assistance and any witnesses or individuals with information about the Railroad Avenue events.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at www.crimeline.org.

