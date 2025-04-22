Delta Air Lines investigating and evaluating two planes from MCO

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Delta Air Lines spokesperson says it’s investigating the cause of a plane fire.

It also confirmed that a second flight had to make an emergency landing the same day in Orlando.

Delta flight 1030 was flying over Jacksonville when it had to turn around and make an emergency landing in Orlando. A Delta spokesperson says the flight experienced a cabin pressurization issue. 199 passengers were on board.

“I don’t find it concerning at all. Things happen in aviation.” We talked to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University professor, Kristy Kiernan about cabin pressurization. “Basically, what your doing is you’re filling the airplane with more air than is on the outside. So, it’s almost a little bit like a balloon. You have a higher air pressure inside the airplane than outside.”

Just a few hours before that pressurization issue on flight 1030, air traffic could be heard saying, “Rescue unit, go over to gate 75 and start escorting these passengers. Get them over there. First rescue unit on scene. Corridor these passengers.”

Yesterday, rescuers rushed to flight 1213 after one of the plane’s engines caught fire. “It was truly terrifying. I accepted my fate right then, I thought it was it.”

Passenger Liliana Flores says she was panicked as some evacuated the plane by going down the slides.

Rescuers say 3 people suffered back pain injuries. “The one in the back, the inflatable slide wasn’t inflating and then another exit towards the front was jammed and the door wasn’t opening.”

A Delta Airlines spokesperson wouldn’t comment on the slides or jammed door but released this statement saying:

“The flight crew followed established procedures to return to Orlando following a cabin pressurization issue. Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in travels.”

