Fatal McLaren Crash on 408

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 2020 McLaren 720S was traveling westbound on State Road 408 at the entrance ramp to State Road 417 in the inside lane.

The male driver failed to negotiate a right curve and ran off the roadway to the left, causing the McLaren’s front to collide with a traffic sign support post.

Due to the impact of the collision, the McLaren became engulfed in flames.

The adult male driver, whose identification is still pending, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.





