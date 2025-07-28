Florida Department of Juvenile Justice hosts Back to School event

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice held a Back to School Event at the Juvenile Probation Office in Orlando on Monday to supply local youth with essential supplies.

The Department of Juvenile Justice-sponsored event is looking for community donations such as school supplies, snacks and gift certificates to help make it successful.

“Your assistance and donation would be greatly appreciated,” said Irma Melendez, Juvenile Probation Officer Supervisor, who is the contact person for the event.

Established in 1994, the Department of Juvenile Justice aims to improve public safety by providing effective youth services. This Back to School event continues the department’s commitment to community engagement and supporting young people across Florida.

According to Melendez, the event is expected to offer much-needed resources to Orlando students and help create a safer, more supportive community environment.

