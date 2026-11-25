ORLANDO, Fla. — A four-vehicle crash in Orange County left two drivers with minor injuries around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at North Hiawassee Road and Beggs Road in Orlando. Troopers said a 2016 Chrysler 300 and a 2026 Toyota Corolla were both heading north in the outside lane when the front right of the Chrysler struck the rear of the Corolla. Investigators have not determined which driver initiated a lane change.

The impact sent the Corolla across the center median into the southbound lanes. It hit the left side of a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, then the left side of a 2020 Nissan Sentra.

The Impala driver, a 21-year-old Orlando man, and the Sentra driver, a 39-year-old Winter Garden man, were taken to medical facilities with minor injuries. The Chrysler driver, a 40-year-old Apopka man, and the Corolla driver, a 63-year-old Orlando man, were not hurt and stayed at the scene.

All lanes have since reopened. An FHP spokesperson said, “the roadblock in the area has since been cleared,” and the crash remains under investigation.

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