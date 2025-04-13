Here’s where manufacturing is booming in Central Florida as tariffs cast shadow on industry

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The manufacturing industry in Central Florida has grown substantially in the last 10 years, with gross domestic product growing to $17 billion in 2023 — a 93% increase from 2014.

Manufacturing employment has slowly increased in Central Florida counties, but tariffs installed by the Trump administration, intended to bolster domestic manufacturing, may weaken profitability and uproot supply chains, according to experts.

Central Florida has a diversified manufacturing industry, with significant activity in aerospace and defense, boat manufacturing and medical device technology.

