Man arrested for swindling elderly woman out of $19,700 in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Apopka police arrested Timothy Swanigan Thursday for allegedly defrauding a 76-year-old of $19,700 and attempting to collect another $19,700. He was caught during a police sting on East Semoran Boulevard.

Swanigan claimed to be from a computer business and installed software on the victim’s home computer, pretending to scan for scams. This was part of a scheme involving false claims of accidental bank deposits, leading the victim to withdraw large sums for cash collection.

The fraud started when the victim saw a suspicious $200 PayPal transaction on their account. An unknown male then called the resident, claiming to have mistakenly deposited $20,000 into the account. He demanded the victim withdraw the money and return it in person.

Swanigan informed detectives that he was involved in an initial pickup on March 18 and acknowledged receiving $400 for his part in the transaction. He also stated that he deposited the remaining money into a mailbox at an abandoned house on Rio Grande Avenue in Orlando.

Authorities conducted a sting operation in a parking lot on East Semoran Boulevard on Thursday. Swanigan came back to the scene aiming to make a second $19,700 pickup but was intercepted and arrested by Apopka police officers.

Police charged Swanigan with fraud, swindling over $300 from a person 65 or older, use of a device to facilitate a felony, and grand theft of $10,000 to $50,000 from someone 65 or older.

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