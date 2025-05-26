National retailer lines up Hamlin location as it expands its Florida footprint

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A newCVS Pharmacyis planned for construction on 1.5 acres along Avalon Road near New Independence Parkway inWinter Garden, according to Orange County records.

Scott Boyd, on behalf of property owner Hamlin Retail Partners West, and Yanelli Munivez of Atwell engineering filed paperwork with the county May 22. Neither party could be reached for comment.

The property, west of the Hamlin Town Center and State Road 429, will include a 13,163-square-foot building with one drive-thru lane and 44 parking spaces.

